by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School baseball team finished their home tournament with a 2-1 record this past weekend.
“It went very well,” said coach Leroy Lewis. “We made some good things happen.” With their performance, the Spartans are now 4-2 overall this season.
Salida’s first game was a 15-4 win over Meeker Friday afternoon. Junior Nate Yeakley ran into problems on the mound in the second inning and surrendered four runs to the Cowboys, giving them the early lead.
In the third and fourth, Salida managed to recoup two runs and cut into the Cowboys’ deficit. Meanwhile, Yeakley seemed to find a groove on the mound in the later innings and held Meeker scoreless.
A massive fifth inning resulted in the Spartans plating 10 more runs and gave them a comfortable lead that they had no problem maintaining. Lewis said, “We had a good performance by Nate Yeakley.”
The Spartans’ second game against Monte Vista saw Salida put together multiple rallies to come from behind to win 12-11. The Pirates had a big six-run third that saw Salida fall behind 7-1 early in the game.
The Spartans managed to claw their way back in the fourth to tie it at 7-7, only to surrender four more runs in the following innings.
With the two-hour time limit elapsed, the Spartans went into the bottom of the sixth down four and down to their final three outs. Salida, with some help from a shaky Pirates defense, scored five for its first walk-off victory of the season.
“That was fun,” said Lewis. “The kids battled really hard; that was fun to see.”
In their final game of the tournament, the Spartans lost 15-0 to Bayfield. The Wolverines entered the game with an 8-4 record and were a top team in the state last season. “They’re very good,” said Lewis. “That’s where we need to set our goals.”
Bayfield scored big in the top of the first off Salida senior starter Cayden Mazza and never looked back en route to a win by mercy rule. “Cayden Mazza battled,” said Lewis. “I cannot fault his effort and attitude.”
The Spartans will kick off league play Wednesday against the Buena Vista Demons. The Spartans will be on the road with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Buena Vista is 5-4 this season. Lewis said the Demons have a very effective pitcher who could potentially give the Spartans problems. He said, “I want to make sure we battle at the plate.”