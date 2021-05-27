While the Salida High School girls’ tennis team lost 5-2 Thursday to the Cañon City Lady Tigers, coach Josh Bechtel said, “I have never been so happy about a loss in all the years I’ve been coaching tennis.”
Bechtel said the way so many of the girls battled back and took their matches out to three sets was great.
“This was our best match of the year,” Bechtel said. “We played some tough opponents. I feel really good about where we are heading into regionals. I was very proud of how they played today.”
Juniors Brooke Bright and Vivian Volkmann, the No. 3 doubles team, continued their undefeated streak, winning 6-3, 6-3.
“While it’s really cool to see them undefeated so far, today was a real test for them and they had to show some mental toughness, but they finished strong,” Bechtel said.
The No. 4 doubles team, junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, won 6-0, 6-1.
“They continue to impress me,” Bechtel said. “Easily their best match this year. They came out strong and dominated all the way. They put together a very complete match.”
Junior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, went 2-6, 6-2, 3-6.
“Maddie played against a very experienced player,” Bechtel said. “But she played so smart, dominating her second set to force a third set. It was her best performance of the year.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Grace Johnson lost 3-6, 6-0, 1-6.
“She played her best match of the year,” Bechtel said. “Every game there was so much back and forth. She worked so hard in that second set to dominate and get the third.”
Sophomore Daisha Thompson, at No. 3 singles, lost 0-6, 2-6.
“Daisha played really well today, lots of back and forth in her matches,” Bechtel said. “She had some good strokes and footwork.”
Seniors Raley Patch and Caroline Edgington, the No. 1 doubles team, lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 with a 0-7 tiebreaker game in the third set.
“They were really strong in the first set,” Bechtel said. “Their opponents adjusted on them in the second set to force a third. They got down 5-2 early on but were able to force it back 6-6 for the tiebreaker game. I think they are ready to compete in regionals.”
Senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 2 doubles team, lost 4-6, 1-6.
“They started pretty well but didn’t have the best match of the year, for them,” Bechtel said. “The Cañon City players had some strong slice serves that Allyna and Lydia struggled against, but now we know what to work on in practice.”
It was the last regular-season match for the Lady Spartans, who finished their season 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. They finished second in league behind Vanguard, who was undefeated.
The girls now have a week off before they head to Pueblo for the 3A Region 7 regional playoffs starting at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pueblo City Park.