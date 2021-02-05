The Salida girls’ basketball team suffered a lop-sided loss Wednesday, falling 75-21 to the Vanguard School.
“We just ran into a buzz saw,” said head coach Lee Lewis. “They just play basketball well and are a well tuned program.”
The Lady Spartans got shut out in the first quarter, but responded with 10 in the second.
“They press a lot and made us speed up and play at a pace were not comfortable at,” Lewis said.
After giving up 53 in the first half, however, Salida held Vanguard to 22 in the second half.
“Our kids competed and never quit,” the coach said.
Salida is now 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks. Tonight, it will host James Irwin (1-3, 0-2) at 5 p.m. in its first home game of the year. Spectators aren’t allowed, but the game will be streamed live at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.
“The theme for this year going forward is we have to think as a team, become a team and always remain a team,” Lewis said.
Vanguard improved to 3-0, 2-0 with the win. The Lady Coursers, who were No. 3 in Thursday’s Ratings Percentage Index for Class 3A, also beat La Junta by 61 and have out scored their opponents 222-86 so far this season.
Salida is No. 34 out of 70 teams in RPI while James Irwin is No. 44.