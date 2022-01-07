by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ basketball team lost to the Alamosa Mean Moose 52-44 Tuesday on the road.
The defeat dropped the Spartans’ record to 4-3. Coach Adam Christensen said it was “really frustrating to lose to a team that you should beat.”
An abundance of personal fouls played a big role in the Spartans’ loss. Twenty-seven fouls were called against the Spartans, and three players fouled out. Both numbers were a season high for the team. The Spartans committed 13 fouls in their most recent game against La Junta.
“We didn’t play bad defensively,” Christensen said. “Gave up some threes late that kind of sealed the game for them.” He said the team struggled to score in the first quarter but played better offensively in the following quarters.
Junior Chase Diesslin was one of the few bright spots for the Spartans. “Chase Diesslin played really hard,” said Christensen. “Got a lot of big rebounds for us. The numbers probably won’t show it, but I liked his poise and the way he played.” Diesslin finished with 2 points.
Tristan Jackson, a junior, led the team with 16 points. Senior Aaron Morgan was the only other player to reach double digits with 10 points in his first game back after a concussion.