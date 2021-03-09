The Salida High School girls swimmers finished fourth as a team at the Tri -Peaks League Championship Wednesday and Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Manitou Springs claimed the team title with 427 points, followed by St. Mary’s Academy (395), Kent Denver (371), Salida (320), Colorado Academy (251), Englewood (67) and Fountain Valley (20).
Based on their times at the league meet and throughout the season, coach Wendy Gorie said eight Lady Spartans will qualify for the state championships Saturday in Thornton.
The official state heat sheets will be released Monday, but seniors Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Allyna Bright and Abby Nagel, juniors Jaesa Carlson and Rebecca Russell as well as sophomores Ember Hill and Emma Diesslin were all within the top-20 in their respective events.
At the league meet, Lengerich placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.31 seconds.
Bright also scored a second-place finish in the 500-free (5:49.58) while Russell placed fifth (6:15.72).
Lengerich and Bright also joined forces with Rhude and Hill in the 400-free relay and placed second in 3:38.54.
In the 200-free, Rhude touched third in 2:08.68, one spot ahead of Bright (2:12.57).
Hill finished third in the 100-breastsroke (1:13.27) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.08).
In the 50-free, Lengerich swam a 26.20 and finished third.
Carlson placed fifth in the 100-butterfly (1:08.75).
In the 100-backstroke, Rhude finished fourth in 1:06.81.
In the 200-medley relay, Rhude, Hill, Carlson and Lengerich finished fourth in 2:02.44.
Nagel, Russell, Carlson and Bright placed fourth in the 200-freestyle relay.
Tayla Young, Lily Leddington, Katie Oseneek, Ellie King, Charlie Messa, Lexi Gage also contributed for Salida.
Gorie said Young was the swimmer of the meet with “huge drops in all of her times.”
The coach also said the team “had quite a few personal best times” at the meet. The PRs included Nagel (100-back), Carslson (100-back, 100-fly and both relay splits), Rhude (100-back and 100-free relay split), Messa (100-free), Oseneek (50-free and 100-free), Gage (50-free) and Young (200-IM, 100-breast and both relay splits).
Next, Salida will swim after some state hardware Saturday at Thornton’s Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center.