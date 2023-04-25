Partners Patrick Presley and Zach Tidechild carded a 62 Sunday to win the first flight in Salida Golf Club’s first tournament of the season, the Early Birdie – and won a bet with their friends. 

“We crushed Colin (Trollip) and Roger (Ward),” Tidechild said with a grin. “It was a really tight match all throughout. We were down 1 going into the last hole, and then we birdied and they bogeyed.” Trollip and Ward placed second with a 63, and gave $20 and Bud Lights to Presley and Tidechild for losing the bet. 