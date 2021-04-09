Lady Spartans lose close game

After a close, back-and-forth battle Tuesday, the Lady Spartans’ volleyball team lost a close one to Ellicott in four sets, 24-26, 25-18, 21-25 and 17-25.
“Our defense was really good tonight,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Our passing and serving was also pretty good tonight, although there weren’t as many kills as I’d like.”
Salida scored first in the first set, and were up 3-0 before the Lady Thunderbirds tied it up. The teams went back and forth, trading lead. The set was tied up 24-24 before Ellicott pulled ahead for the win.
In the second set, the Lady Spartans dominated, leading through most of the set. Ellicott tied it up at 12-12, but Salida came back for the 25-18 win.
Saldia took the lead in the third set, with the teams tieing it up at 9-9, 14-14 and 20-20 before the Lady Thunderhawks pulled ahead for the 25-21 win.
Salida struggled in fourth, trailing Ellicott the whole set before losing 25-17.
Senior Quinn Burkely led the team on defense, with 11 digs.
Junior Hannah Martinez had 7 kills to lead the Salida offense.
“Quinn did a great job reading them,” Huffman said. “(Sophomore) Sarah Chick had a great night as well, always aggressive at the net. (Junior) Caitlyn Smith also played very well.”
The loss puts the Lady Spartans at 4-3 this season and 2-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The Lady Thunderhawks are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.