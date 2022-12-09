After a slow start at Ellicott Wednesday, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team managed to ground the Thunderhawks 57-38 in their first league game of the season.
Despite going back and forth, with three lead changes, Ellicott came out on top 15-8 in the first quarter.
“It was a bad first quarter,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We had poor shooting the whole game, but only 8 points in the first quarter, that’s just unacceptable. We should be scoring at least 15 points a quarter, which we did the rest of the game.”
The Spartans went on a 7-point run, led by senior Chase Diesslin, at the beginning of the second, and by halftime had pulled even with the Thunderhawks, 24-24.
Salida continued its run in the third quarter, going ahead 39-30.
The win puts the Spartans, who are currently ranked third in Colorado High School Activities Association Division 3A basketball, at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Ellicott falls to 0-3 and 0-1.
Game statistics were not posted by press time.