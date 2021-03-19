Spartan football will be in a new league this spring, competing up a classification and squaring off against teams it usually doesn’t see.
Salida will battle Aspen, Basalt, Coal Ridge, Glenwood Springs, Montezuma-Cortez and Steamboat Springs in the 3A West League. Cortez is the only 2A Intermountain League foe that Salida continues playing.
Seeing some fresh teams, however, is something the Spartans are excited about.
“It’s going to be nice playing new teams,” junior Braden Collins said. “It’s a restart button for everybody.”
After going far in the playoffs two years ago, Salida graduated many of its top players and only won one game last year.
“I’d just like to bring us back to a winning team,” Collins said. “It would be nice to make the playoffs, but a winning team would help the atmosphere with the town.”
Collins and some of his teammates were part of the team two years ago that went far.
“The seniors and juniors were all with the team that made a big run so we know what it’s like,” he said.
The Spartans return eight starters from last year to lead them this year, and things are off to a good start.
“It’s going solid,” Collins said. “We were such a young team last year it was ridiculous, but now it’s flowing pretty smooth.”
The team also put in a lot of work during the off season.
“We hit the weight room hard this year,” Collins said. “Everybody had a weight (lifting) class or found time on their own to lift.”
After playing as a slot receiver the last two seasons, Collins will switch positions and play quarterback this year, as well as free safety on defense.
He said he played quarterback since he was in kindergarten before switching in high school.
“It’s not that different,” Collins said about the two positions. “It’s just getting back in the motions.”
He’ll be joined by a lot of other fast players.
“Our whole team is quick, from the receivers to the linemen,” he said.
Mental toughness and moving on to the next play, he said, is something that the team can work on.
The Spartans will begin the season at Basalt Saturday, which enters the season as the No. 1 ranked team in 3A.
“We’re preparing hard for (Basalt),” Collins said. “If we can hit our stuff solid, fast and physical, we’ll be able to compete with them.”
He added, “I always look forward to every game.”
With 30 players on the team, Salida can actually practice against each other this year.
“We’re going to build it back up,” Collins said. “That changed the atmosphere. The attitude and atmosphere are way up compared to last year. Now we can actually practice against each other (11 on 11).”
After having to wear a mask during basketball games, Collins said they got used to wearing them, but added, “it will be very nice” not wearing them on the football field.
Besides playing together, Collins said they’re also working on building their friendships.
“I’m just hoping we can work as a team and build a bigger brotherhood,” Collins said. “We’re all a big family this year; that’s what I like.”