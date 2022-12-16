Lady Spartans win!

Salida High School freshman Braeden Johnson goes for a layup against the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates during the Lady Spartans’ home game Thursday. The game was a neck-and-neck battle the entire way, but the Lady Spartans won 38-31.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team navigated tough tides against the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates at their home game Thursday but pulled off a 38-31 win after a tight, continuous battle.

The first couple of minutes in the first quarter went back and forth before either team scored. The Lady Pirates were the first to strike with a layup, which the Lady Spartans countered seconds later with a jump shot and several more 2-pointers in the next few minutes.