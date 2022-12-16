Lady Spartans win!

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team navigated tough tides against the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates at their home game Thursday but pulled off a 38-31 win after a tight, continuous battle.
The first couple of minutes in the first quarter went back and forth before either team scored. The Lady Pirates were the first to strike with a layup, which the Lady Spartans countered seconds later with a jump shot and several more 2-pointers in the next few minutes.
With two minutes left, the Spartans were up 10-5, a lead they maintained for the rest of the quarter.
In the second quarter, freshman Braeden Johnson and senior Sarah Chick both scored 2-pointers a couple of minutes in. Pagosa went on a scoring run to put them close on Salida’s tail at 14-12.
Sophomore Trinity Bertolino put in a 3-pointer for Salida, keeping the Spartans in the lead as Pagosa continued to press. The 17-14 Salida lead held into halftime.
The third quarter saw much of the same hot pursuit. Johnson made a 3-pointer at five minutes and a layup a minute or so later, but the Pirates also scored a 3-pointer and were now breathing down the Lady Spartans’ necks at 22-21. In the final 30 seconds of the quarter, Pagosa made a layup that put them ahead 25-24, in the lead for the first time of the night.
The Pirates came into the last quarter thirsty for blood and reluctant to relinquish their grasp, but around 4:50, the Spartan team caught them again at 29-29, and they battled it out, Salida finally landing a couple of 2-pointers that put them ahead 34-31. In the last half minute of the game, Johnson made several free throws to shut down the Pirates at 38-31.
The home crowd cheered, but the loudest cheer came from the locker room as the team met head coach Keith Wyatt. “We knew it would be a tough game,” Wyatt said. “It showed a lot of grit in our team to have a close game like that.”
Last week, seven members of the team were out sick, and this week several were still recovering, he said. Additionally, Pagosa Springs is a 4A school ranked 22nd in their division, so he expected a battle. The most intense part was in the last two minutes, he said. “I just wanted the clock to run out.”
“It was close, so it was awesome,” junior Makiah Parris said after the match.
“I think this is something the team needed,” freshman Ruby Bischoff said. “You never know how a team is going to play. We worked hard and we deserved that win.”
Bertolino said the team did a good job of staying together and pushing all the way through.
Johnson, Bertolino and Parris were the leading scorers, Johnson with 13 points, Bertolino 9 and Parris 8. From unofficial statistics, Chick made seven rebounds and three to four steals, and Johnson made three to four assists.
With winter break coming up, the Lady Spartans will have some breathing room before their next game against the Florence Lady Huskies Jan. 6 on the road.