The Salida High School Lady Spartans golf team placed seventh of 13 teams with a score of 348 Tuesday at the Swink Invitational at Rocky Ford Golf Course.
“Today was a nice day with some wind,” coach Tami Smith said. “The course was in rough shape, still coming out of winter.”
The Swink Lady Lions, tournament host, took first with a score of 305.
“Today’s energy was very high, which was great,” Smith said. “I encouraged the girls to set goals for shots on their holes, to focus on their scores, and that seemed to work well.”
Sophomore Adyson Hadley carded a 114, finishing in 20th place.
Sophomore Jessica Clinton finished with a 116, tied for 23rd.
“Jessica hit her first birdie today,” Smith said. “This was her third or fourth 18-hole tournament, so her birdie was great for the time she’s been playing.”
Sophomore Venessa Christianson knocked in a 118, finishing 28th, while freshman Emma Trollip took 29th with a 119.
“Venessa had a personal best today, which was wonderful,” Smith said. “Adyson and Emma struggled off the tee a bit, but they made up for it with their chipping.