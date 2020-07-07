Golfers celebrate Fourth of July with friendly competition

Thirty teams competed in the Salida Golf Club’s July 4th Two-person scramble Saturday.
Roger Ward and Ted Callahan shot a 34 on both the front and back nine. After their score was adjusted to account for their handicap, they ended up winning the First Flight with a 56.8.
“It’s so nice to be out here on our country’s Independence Day and to play so well together,” Ward said. “We both hit some really good shots.”
Ryan Taverna and Colin Trullip finished second in the first flight with a 58.6. Josh Bechtel and Kort Marquis, despite also shooting a 68 raw score, tied for third with Gene Heidel and Al Heidel at 58.6.
In the second flight, Jim Masse and his son Beau Masse shot a 56 to finish on top.
“It was just a good, fun time,” Jim Masse said.
“It’s more about camaraderie than being competitive,” Beau Masse said, who also gave the Salida Golf Club kudos for how good of shape the course was in.
Jason Gobin and Bill McDonald placed second with a 59.4 while Paul Pursell and Brandon Pursell took third with a 61.6.
Beau Masse also landed closest to the pin on hole No. 8 while Brandon Pursell landed closest to the pin on No. 6. “That was a great shot,” Jim Masse said about Beau’s shot. “It was the turning point in our round.”
In the third flight, Kyndra Johnson and Kaitlyn Grommeck combined forces to take first with a 58. Marc Martellaro and Anna Martellaro finished second with a 59.4 while Brian Colby and Denise Colby placed third with a 60.6.
In the fourth flight, Jamison Batinich and Janine Marr finished almost eight strokes ahead of their closest competition to take first with a 51.8. Sheila Veazey and Susan Wise took second with a 59.6 while Kent Cookson and Becky Cookson finished third with a 62.
The Salida Golf Club’s tournament, the Shavano Showdown, will take place July 17-19.