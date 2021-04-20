Lady Spartans dominate Jags

The Lady Spartans’ volleyball team dominated the James Irwin Lady Jaguars, winning in three sets Saturday, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23.
“Today was a pretty good game,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Our serving was the best it’s been, our hitting was pretty good too. We had some good kills, some good ball placement.”
Salida started out the first set strong, leading 20-10 at one point, before securing their win 25-17.
Salida and James Irwin went back and forth in the second set, tying it up several times at 9-9, 16-16 and 19-19 before James Irwin took the lead 19-22.
The Lady Spartans then scored six unanswered points for the 25-22 win.
In the third set, Salida got up 23-16 when Huffman put in some of her younger, bench players.
James Irwin was able to rally back to 24-23 before the Lady Spartans were able to shut them down for the 25-23 win.
Seniors “Shelby Walker played strong in the back row today, and Raley Patch was great at the net,” Huffman said. “I’m also really proud of the bench and how they finished out the third set for us.”
The win puts the Lady Spartans at 5-6 overall for the season, and 3-5 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The Lady Jaguars are 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Salida will be on the road for a 6 p.m. match up Tuesday with the Colorado Springs Christian Lady Lions (4-5, 4-3).