The Chaffee County Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning, or Risk MAP, Study is taking place from now until June across the county through the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
The study will collect data in areas of the county believed to be at risk for impacts from future flooding, erosion, debris flow or related hazard events, a press release stated.
The information will be used to update flood risks and floodplain mapping in certain watersheds and create tools that provide a framework for land use and other decision-making in affected areas.
The study is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Survey activities focus on several flooding sources in all county municipalities and unincorporated county areas. The Colorado Water Conservation Board said survey crews will collect elevation and other basic information on the land around the waterways being studied and will not dig around or disturb the areas. Crews will make every effort to stay on public lands and public rights-of-way.
Property owners in the vicinity of floodplain survey areas can expect to receive a letter from the board with additional information on the project scope, timeline and any anticipated needs to access private property for purposes of data collection.
Flood Mapping Program Coordinator Terri Fead said the project is a collaboration with the community. “Working together, we can gather good data that will be helpful for the community’s decision making, planning needs and future flood-related safety considerations,” she said.
The Colorado Water Conservation Board, an agency within the Department of Natural Resources, oversees the state flood hazard mapping program and is also responsible for approving and designating statewide floodplain studies prior to adoption by local governments.
The board coordinates floodplain mapping updates, and assists local communities in meeting the National Floodplain Insurance Program requirements.
Based on assessments performed for the 2021 Chaffee County Hazard Mitigation Plan, overall flood risk is an important consideration due to precipitation and snowmelt runoff and is categorized as medium to high risk in most populated areas of Chaffee County.
Countywide, an estimated $34.5 million in property losses is at risk to a 1 percent annual chance flood hazard. The unincorporated areas of the county together make up the majority of this exposure, with an estimated $26.7 million in losses at risk.
Of the municipalities in the county, Buena Vista is at the highest risk with $6.1 million in estimated losses in a 1 percent annual chance flood, followed by Poncha Springs and Salida with approximately $1.1 million and $460,000 in estimated losses respectively.
Information on the floodplain mapping projects can be found at https://coloradohazardmapping.com/.
For questions on the Chaffee County Risk MAP Study, residents can call 303-866-3441.