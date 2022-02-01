The Salida High School wrestling team finished 16th of 26 teams with 38.5 points in the Valley Classic Saturday at Center.
Meeker won the tournament, narrowly beating Centauri and North Fork, who finished second and third.
“It was a pretty big tournament,” said coach Steve Myers. “A lot of full brackets.” He said it included a lot of top teams from the 2A and 3A divisions.
Salida junior Drew Johnson had another big weekend, winning the 182-pound weight class. With the win, he is 16-1 this season.
“He did a really good job,” said Myers. “You can really see the improvement.” Johnson won three of his matches by fall, including the first-place match against Seth Moss from Buena Vista.
Junior Brandt Jones finished second in the 170A-pound weight class. Some weight classes were divided into two brackets due to the size of the tournament.
“He really wrestled hard,” said Myers. “He was looking good all the way through.” Jones’ only loss came from Jose Martinez of Rye, who went on to win the class.
Myers said, “Some of our newer wrestlers really picked it up.” He said sophomores Dylan Blades and Kent Shields did well. Shields’ second match in the 138A-pound weight class was one of the hardest fought battles of the entire tournament. It went the full three rounds and resulted in a close 14-13 decision in Shields’ favor.
Salida’s next competition will be the league tournament Saturday at Buena Vista High School.
Weight Name Record
120 Dylan Blades 2-2
126 Jase Young 0-2
138A Kent Shields 1-2
160 Abram Jones 0-2
170 Anthony Taverna 0-2
170A Brandt Jones 2-1
182 Drew Johnson 4-0
195 Simon Bertolino 1-2
220 Brayden Pridemore 0-2