Four players from the 2020-2021 Salida High School girls’ soccer team have been named all-conference, and two received honorable mentions.
Seniors Rachel Pelino and Saige Ferguson, along with junior Toby Lawson and freshman Nina Haas, won all-conference awards.
Senior Jayda Winkler and freshman Eva Capozza were named honorable mention players.
Members of the Salida High School track and field boys’ 4x800-meter relay team were named first team all-league for winning the league championship meet held in Salida this year. They are juniors Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield and Elijah Wilcox and sophomore Izayah Baxter. The team finished eighth at state.
Wilcox also received all-league honorable mention for placing third in league in the 3,200-meter race. He finished seventh at state.
Two players on the SHS baseball team, sophomore Nate Yeakley and senior Jonah Ellis, were named to the all-conference team.
Seniors Jonah Pursell and Zach Yeakley were named all-conference honorable mention.