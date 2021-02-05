Pirates enjoy being on the court again

The Cotopaxi boys’ basketball team began its season with a pair of games last week. The Pirates beat La Veta in its season opener, 61-37, on Jan. 29.
“We played good in the first half, and then came out in the second half and got into our groove, playing extremely well and racking up 40 points of our 61,” said head coach Tom Lang.
In the team’s second game against Evangelical Christian, however, Cotopaxi struggled after halftime and ended up losing, 63-32.
“We played a good first half, kept the game close, but then came out in the second half and did the opposite of what we did in our first game,” Lang said. “We kind of fell apart in our offense and our defense. We are working on fixing some of the things that we let happen during that second half this week.”
All in all, the team is having fun to start its season.
“The year is going very well so far,” Lang said. “The boys are enjoying playing basketball, and even with the restrictions that we have on playing and fans, they are having a lot of fun.”
Lang said the team’s seniors Peter Belt, Jonah Bertolino, Jacob Maestes and Collin Whipple are “doing a great job keeping the team focused on what is important.”
Without one or two star players, the coach said the team’s biggest strength is playing as a team with all five players on the court working together.
“We don’t have one or two ‘star players’ so to speak,” Lang said, “we have a solid team of basketball players and athletes and they are doing a great job of working together on and off the court.”
Cotopaxi’s next game is today against the Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds.
For the rest of the season, having fun and playing as a team will be the team’s focus.
“First, keep having fun playing basketball, the fact we get to play is huge for the boys,” Lang said. “Second, keep our focus on playing as a team, with all of our starters getting equal stats each week so that we reach our potential by the end of the year.”