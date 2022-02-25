The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated Buena Vista 59-32 in the district quarterfinals Wednesday in Salida. The Spartans led from start to finish in a dominant win over the Demons.
They began the game ahead 2-0 after the Demons were assessed a technical foul for pregame dunking, and junior Aiden Hadley made both free throws. The Spartans capitalized on that lead and ended the first quarter ahead 18-8.
Salida continued to play well and went into halftime ahead 29-14. The Spartans maintained their double-digit lead the rest of the way en route to the win.
“That’s probably one of our best team games,” said coach Adam Christensen. “All around it’s probably the best we’ve played.”
The victory improved Salida’s record to 16-4 overall and 11-2 in league play. The Spartans have won nine straight games. Their defense has been stellar during their winning streak, and opponents are only averaging 43.7 points per game against them.
Christensen said junior Nate Yeakley had a good performance Wednesday, scoring 16 points in the win over the Demons. The guards played well too, draining 3-pointers and stifling Buena Vista’s offense. “All of our guards controlled the pace of the game,” Christensen said. “They did a really good job.”
With the win, the Spartans advance to district semifinals where they will play Banning Lewis Academy at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Florence. In their previous meeting against the Mustangs this season, Salida narrowly won 43-42 on the road.
Christensen said the team has a lot of work to do ahead of their Friday game, but he is confident it will go well. He said, “We feel good.”