After the Colorado High School Activities Association’s board of directors voted to stick to the current modified 2020-2021 sports schedule last week, the association took up the issue again on Friday.
The move puts the timetable for fall sports like football back in limbo for the Salida Spartans and other student athletes.
“This morning, modified safety implementation plans and variance requests with additions were resubmitted to the Governor’s team for their approval,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a press release Friday. “We are in a pandemic and the safety of the eco-system of sports means that the approval of resumption plans by our state and health officials must be scrutinized much different than your weekend youth and recreation sports.”
She said the approval of safety plans and variances must first be secured from the governor. Then, with the additional voices of CHSAA member administrators, decisions will be made by the CHSAA Board based on new information that was not available this past Tuesday.
In the resolution Tuesday, the Board of Directors unanimously voted to not reconsider any adjustment to the 2020-21 sports calendar, which was approved on Aug. 4.
“All parties are working diligently together towards a resolution,” she said. “We will continue to be the gate keepers even in the face of public outcry and singular sport focus to advocate vehemently for 180,000 student-participants, our member schools (public/charter and private) to resume all 29 athletics and activities for the State of Colorado.”