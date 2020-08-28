Grinning alpaca Aug 28, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A recently shorn alpaca Photo by D.J. DeJong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A recently shorn alpaca peers through a fence at Hallmark Ranch on Colo. 291. The native Andean animals are raised for their fleece which is used for a variety of fiber projects and is prized for its softness and warmth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit