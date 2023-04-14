Fatigued: Lady Spartans suffer loss

Salida High School junior Hayden Bevington, left, fights a Cañon City player to get a last-minute shot at the Lady Tigers’ goal in a home soccer match Thursday. Salida lost 2-0.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Fighting sickness, injuries and fatigue, the Salida High School girls’ soccer players kept their heads up against the Cañon City Lady Tigers Thursday at home, but they lost 2-0.

The match started an hour late because the referees went to the wrong location, which made a long day for the athletes, coach Heidi Slaymaker said.