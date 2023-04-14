Fatigued: Lady Spartans suffer loss

Fighting sickness, injuries and fatigue, the Salida High School girls’ soccer players kept their heads up against the Cañon City Lady Tigers Thursday at home, but they lost 2-0.
The match started an hour late because the referees went to the wrong location, which made a long day for the athletes, coach Heidi Slaymaker said.
Cañon City put in the first goal off a corner kick about 15 minutes in. Salida defended the whole game, Slaymaker said. “We couldn’t find a way out,” she said, which is what the team will be working on in practice.
The Lady Tigers scored their second goal off a corner kick seven minutes into the second half.
“This is our third tough opponent in three games,” Slaymaker said. “We’re learning what it takes to win at this level.”
Junior Hayden Bevington got a look at the Lady Tigers’ goal in the last couple of minutes but did not score. Bevington worked really hard on top, Slaymaker said.
Another player Slaymaker singled out was sophomore Megan Devenport, who started in the back but was switched to midfield, which she hadn’t played before. “She figured it out on the fly,” Slaymaker said.
“I think we could have played better, but we played good for how we were feeling,” sophomore Izzy Hughes said, explaining the team was feeling tired with a little bit of sickness among them.
“It wasn’t our best game,” junior Makiah Parris said, but “we did well keeping our heads up and staying aggressive throughout the game.”
“This was the stretch that I knew would be tough for us,” Slaymaker said. “Hopefully we can learn from these three games and use that knowledge against opponents who won’t test us quite as much.”
The Lady Spartans are now 3-4 overall.
Their next game will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against the 2-4 Rye Lady Thunderbolts.