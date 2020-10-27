The Colorado High School Activities Association and Salida High School have named five participants to the activities season Individual Academic All-State team for 2020-21.
The list of Salida High students earning First Team Honors includes Kate Adams, Kuper Banghart, Cora (Fern) Clark, Lydia Tonneson and Elijah Wilcox.
The five student-athletes received honors for excellence in the classroom as well as accomplishments in the activities arena.
First team honors are given to those students with 3.60 or higher grade point average. Students with grade point averages 3.30 to 3.59 earned honorable mention recognition. Each student receives a certificate in acknowledgement of his/her achievement.
Salida High School had six junior and senior varsity athletes this season who were eligible for the honor.
To earn Academic All-State status, a student must be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team, or a major contributor in his/her activity; meet specific academic criteria of the program; be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities; and be a junior or senior in academic standing.
Salida’s two fall teams, cross country and boys golf, meanwhile, each maintained a cumulative team GPA average of 3.8 or better.
Now in its 25th year, the Academic All-State program has recognized thousands of students throughout the state.
“The Academic All-State program continues to showcase the impressive students we have in our programs,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a press release. “This program is one of a few that honors those special individuals who have succeeded in the classroom, as well as in their chosen activities. We know through a myriad of research that those students who participate in high school activities are more likely to remain in school, miss fewer days and enjoy greater success in life. A Colorado study shows that the average participant in our state holds a 3.06 grade point average. Interscholastic activities are a critical ingredient in the education of our young people.”