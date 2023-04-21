Coming up to the last Enduro biking race of this year’s series, there are some really competitive categories, organizer Mike Franco said.
In the men ages 19-29 division, there is a three-way tie between Nick Hansen, Brandon Kittle and Austin Smith, all with 280 points.
There is also a tight contest in the men age 50 and older division, with Cary Smith at 290 points, Randy Ballheim at 270 and Zach White at 200. White missed the third race Wednesday but won the first two. Because the worst race time is dropped, he has a good chance of winning, Franco said.
In the case of a tiebreaker, whoever does better in the last race of the series, scheduled for April 26, comes out on top.
With fantastic coordination, the series has gone tremendously well thus far, Franco said.
He said some people raced for the first time Wednesday, including Julia Fritz, who had a time of 6:21.6, first in her division, and only one second behind the third best female time overall.
“Seeing someone who has never raced a bike get up on a podium and win a medal was a really special experience,” Franco said.
In addition to the weekly races, a separate race consisting of all four stages is scheduled for April 30.