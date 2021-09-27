The Salida High School boys’ soccer team nabbed its first victory of the season Saturday on the road against Delta High School.
The 4-0 win ended a disappointing 0-6 start of the season and gives the Spartans hope and confidence to start league play and compete for a playoff berth, their coaches said.
Assistant coach Chad Gorby said he and head coach Ben Oswald decided to make some tactical changes recently, forming an offensive “golden triangle” with seniors Arlo Follet, Kaden Veatch and Riggs Gorby.
“We’ve been good at defending but not putting balls into the net,” coach Gorby said. With Follet moved into the midfield, the team ended its losing streak.
Following the team’s home loss to Summit Thursday, Oswald said he called a meeting with the whole team to discuss strategy. That’s when they decided to strengthen their offense.
In Saturday’s win over the Delta Panthers, Veatch, Gorby and Follet all scored goals from their triangle. Spanish exchange student Carlos Tarraso-Arjona added a fourth score.
Oswald said the last time Salida faced the Panthers, there was an “incredible battle on the field.”
“They’re not the same team and neither are we,” Oswald said.
Coach Gorby said the win “has given us more confidence going into our Tuesday game against Crested Butte,” which has a 10-0 record.
“It’s a quick turnaround for us, so it’s hard to get enough rest for our players between games,” Oswald said. “But we discussed mental toughness. At least that is something that we have some control over.”
After Crested Butte, the Spartan soccer team starts league play by hosting Colorado Springs Christian School at 4 p.m. Thursday at Ben Oswald Park.
“Then it’s like a fresh start,” Oswald said. “In league play we can qualify for the playoffs, just like anyone else. We just need our players to get their rest, stay healthy and be mentally strong. Then we can compete with anyone.”