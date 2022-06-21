Elijah Wilcox, 18, of Salida took his second step to win the 2022 Triple Crown Saturday, winning the 10K road race with a time of 36 minutes, 2 seconds.
Wilcox said it was great conditions for the race, but he was already a bit worn out from Thursday’s Tenderfoot Hill Climb, which he also won.
“I just need to get mentally prepared for the trail run,” Wilcox said.
Maddie Livingstone, 19, from Austin, Texas, took first in the women’s category with
a time of 41:18.
Livingstone said she was in Salida visiting family for the FIBArk Whitewater Festival, saw there was a 10K run and thought it would be fun.
“It was a beautiful run,” she said. “We don’t have mountains like this back home.”
Livingstone said she was only running in the 10K and wasn’t competing in the Triple Crown.
The Triple Crown is won by a racer’s combined time in the Tenderfoot Hill Climb on Thursday, the 10K road race on Saturday and the 10K trail race on Sunday.
In second place for the men’s division in the 10K was Kenny Wilcox with a time of 36:06.33, while Jeason Murphy took third at 36:22. Murphy finished in second place for the men’s Triple Crown.
Second place for the 10K women’s division was Kristina Ciarlo with a time of 51:47, and third place was Lexi Schmidt at 51:49.
Sixty-one runners competed in the 10K road race.
Teresa Estrada-McCoul, 61, of Howe, Texas, was the oldest female runner, finishing 61st with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes.
Lowell Googins, 73, of Cañon City was the oldest male racer, finishing 55th with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes.
Kate Hohs, 13, of Dacono was the youngest female runner, finishing 43rd with a time of 59:54.
Hawkin Sather of Salida and Braden Taylor of Round Rock, Texas, were the youngest male runners, both 13. Sather finished 22nd with a time of 49:32, while Taylor finished 59th with a time of 1:17:43.
Salidan Izayah Baxter, 17, won the 5K race with a time of 17:53, while Katie Fankhouser, 20, of Lyons took first in the women’s division and third overall with a time of 18:50.
There were 93 racers overall in the 5K.