The Salida High School girls’ swim team took second place in the Gunnison Invitational Saturday, individuals winning several competitions with many qualifying for state.
Summit County’s team placed first.
The competition in this tournament was much steeper than the last one, head coach Wendy Gorie said, as seven teams were competing as opposed to four. The teams competing were Salida, Gunnison, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo South, Moffat County, Grand Junction and Summit County.
The team of sophomore Shae Merchant, junior Tayla Young, senior Ember Hill and sophomore Cece Lengerich won the 200-meter medley relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay, with state-qualifying times.
Merchant also won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 100 butterfly, both with state-qualifying times, the latter being her personal best. Hill won the 100 breaststroke and took third in the 200 IM, both with state-qualifying times. Lengerich placed second in the 100 breaststroke, also state qualifying.
Other notable swims Gorie mentioned were those of freshman Melissa Lang, who swam personal bests in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. Sophomore Elle Farnsworth outdid her personal record by 16 seconds in the 100 fly. Freshman Brenna Chariton swam a personal best in the 100 breaststroke, and senior Megan Rhude swam her fastest record in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.
“Our freshman group is making tremendous progress and learning to compete at high levels,” Gorie said. “The girls are swimming really well at this point in the season.”
The team is looking forward to the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational next weekend, she said.
The Lady Spartans head to Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs Friday for the invitational, which runs through Saturday.