by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School girls’ basketball team beat the Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs 43-27 Saturday in Salida. “It was great,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “I had a feeling going into the game that we’d play pretty good.”
It was a tight contest early, but a 3-pointer by senior Emma Wilkins late in the first quarter sparked an 8-0 run that propelled the Lady Spartans to an 18-13 advantage at halftime.
With a lead, the Salida defense went to work and kept Manitou scoreless in the third quarter.
The Lady Mustangs attempted a comeback in the fourth, but it was too late, and the Salida girls picked up their third straight win.
Senior Emma Wilkins led the team with 12 rebounds and 12 points, including two 3-pointers.
“I’m really excited because we really needed this win,” said junior Sarah Chick. The victory improved Salida’s record to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in league play.
She said it was an important boost for the team amid games being canceled and several members of the team having COVID-19. Chick, who has been the team’s leading scorer this season, scored 9 points Saturday and led the team with eight blocks.
The Lady Spartans were missing four players against James Irwin on Thursday, including seniors Toby Lawson and Ally Post. They were available for the game against Manitou but saw reduced minutes. “We kept it light with them,” said Wyatt. Despite them being cleared to play, he said they were still recovering from the illness.
Wyatt attributed the team’s success to defense, which has done well all season long for the Lady Spartans. “We covered all the shots we needed to,” he said. “That’s a credit to everybody.”
Salida will play at home Wednesday against Colorado Springs Christian School. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.