Lady Spartans beat Longhorns, find defeat against Mustangs

The Lady Spartan soccer team won the first round of playoffs Thursday, shutting down the visiting Basalt Lady Longhorns 3-0.
However, their playoff run ended Saturday in a 6-0 loss to the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs.
After the Basalt match junior Hayden Bevington, who knocked in two of the goals, said, “I feel on top of the world.”
Coach Heidi Slaymaker said she was proud of the team for holding their defense throughout the second half against Basalt. “We’ve had games where we scored and let our guard down. That was my biggest concern,” she said.
Bevington scored the first goal with nine minutes left in the first half. The second was a shot by junior Izzy Hughes with her left foot.
Bevington’s second goal came with nine minutes left in the second half as the Longhorn goalie fell and left the goal unguarded. Those were Bevington’s 12th and 13th goals of the season.
“Hayden really worked hard to communicate,” Slaymaker said. “She was a true leader out there today, being assuring to people in new positions.”
“Bevington has embraced being a captain and leading however she can,” Slaymaker said, and captain Eva Capozza, a junior, has been doing the same.
The Lady Spartans’ usual goalie, junior Makiah Parris, was out with a concussion, so junior Julz Anch stepped up to fill the role.
The Lady Spartans left it all out on Manitou Springs’ field Saturday, especially seniors Laurin Collins, Alex Hebert and Tatum Fisher, Slaymaker said, but they didn’t get any shots in. Collins defended hard and Hebert won tackles and made great runs, Slaymaker said.
Give credit to Anch, Slaymaker said, for playing both games having no prior experience as a goalie. “But Manitou’s a different beast with a lot of players who know how to strike a ball,” she said.
The junior varsity goalie wasn’t quite mentally ready to step up to varsity, and Anch was the best choice from those they had available, Slaymaker said. “It’s a pretty scary place on the field.”
The Lady Mustangs scored five minutes in and at halftime were 4-0. “It just wasn’t our day,” Slaymaker said.
The loss concludes the Lady Spartans’ season for this year.