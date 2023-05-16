Lady Spartans beat Longhorns, find defeat against Mustangs

Salida High School junior Hayden Bevington maneuvers the ball between two opposing Basalt players Thursday at home. Bevington scored two of Salida’s goals to win 3-0.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

The Lady Spartan soccer team won the first round of playoffs Thursday, shutting down the visiting Basalt Lady Longhorns 3-0.

However, their playoff run ended Saturday in a 6-0 loss to the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs.