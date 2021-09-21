by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School Lady Spartans volleyball team struggled Saturday in their homecoming game against The Vanguard School Lady Coursers, losing in three sets, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.
The loss sets Salida at 1-2 in league play and 2-6 overall.
“We have been working on our defense a lot and were much better at that today than in the past,” coach Haley Huffman said. “We just need to work on our offense, hitting the ball more and being more confident.”
Huffman said junior Sarah Chick “played really well today.”
There were no team stats due to a technical error.
The Lady Spartans will be on the road for their next two matches, playing Gunnison (1-7) today at 6:30 p.m. and then traveling to Lamar to face the Lady Savages (6-0) on Thursday.