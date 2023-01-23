Lady Spartans ground Lady Gryphons

Salida High School freshman Braeden Johnson makes a record-breaking basket, scoring 44 points in a single game against Atlas Preparatory School Friday at home. The Lady Spartans won 67-11.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team reigned over the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons Friday at home, with freshman Braeden Johnson breaking a school record during the 67-11 win.

Johnson put up 44 of the Lady Spartans’ 67 points, a new school record.