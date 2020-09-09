When the Colorado High School Activities Association released its sports schedules for the 2020-2021 school year, many fall sports were postponed until the new year.
Football, field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, unified bowling and girls volleyball were all placed in a new, fourth season with competitions beginning March 4 and ending their regular seasons April 10-24.
Now, CHSAA and the state are revisiting the schedule to see if some of the fall sports could be played earlier.
“In recent weeks, we have seen reconsideration at the association, school district and conference level regarding the resuming fall sports, especially football. We also hear those who are advocating for a reconsideration of the 2020-21 sport calendar,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement issued Monday.
“We continue to work collaboratively with our state, health and educational officials. We’re monitoring information from other states to see if it’s applicable to reconsiderations in Colorado.”
“Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open.”
“Our office will continue to provide further updates if any changes occur with the 2020-21 activities calendar.”