Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.