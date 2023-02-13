Spartans crash Thunder

Despite some dips in defense, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team prevailed at home Saturday against the previously 5-13 Lamar Thunder, winning 62-34.
“We expected to beat them by more than that,” coach Adam Christensen said.
The team got off to a hot start, he said, when senior Tristan Jackson got the tip and laid one up shortly after.
The Spartans then shut down the Thunder throughout most of the first quarter, which ended favoring Salida 14-5.
However, Salida let the Thunder back into the game in the next quarter until Lamar was tailing Salida by 3 at six minutes, 16-13.
Towards the end of the half the Spartans recovered some ground with field goals from Jackson and senior Chase Diesslin, ending the half leading 25-15.
“It was one of our worst games,” senior Aiden Hadley said. “We need to learn off of this game and improve, because we’re not going to play like that ever again.”
The Spartans turned up the heat in the second half with 11 points by Diesslin and a few by Jackson.
Near the end of the quarter Lamar started to pick themselves up until they were behind by 10, but senior Nate Yeakley made two baskets in the last minute, ending the third quarter 44-30.
Lamar almost scored early in the second half but Jackson jumped up and stole the ball from the rim. The Spartans kept up their energy, defense kicked in and Lamar scored only one more field goal before the buzzer to spell the win for Salida.
Diesslin scored 23 points and made all of the team’s seven blocks, Jackson scored 17 and led the team on rebounds with 11.
The defense on rotations could have been better, Christensen said. The second half of the first quarter and the second quarter were poorly defended, the third quarter having better offense and man to man defense.
“Chase really stepped up offensively in the third quarter and Tristan made good passes on the floor,” Christensen said.
This win puts the Spartans 17-1 overall, 13-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League. Salida is still ranked second in 3A basketball.
Their next opponent is rival 6-11 Buena Vista Demons, 5-7 in league, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.
The energy will probably be high, Christensen said. “I hope we can play well and stay healthy, let them know who the best team is.”