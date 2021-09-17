by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Douglas P. Marsh
Times reporter and
Dave Schiefelbein
Times editor
Twenty-two teams sent almost 300 racers around a 13-mile course over two days at the Chalk Creek Stampede time trials Sept. 11-12 at McMurry Ranch in Nathrop
Salida Racing, Salida’s high school mountain bike team, entered 27 racers.
Senior Gwen Ramsey finished fifth in the girls’ varsity category with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, 7.62 seconds.
Junior Jackson Karls led the boys’ varsity team, finishing seventh with a time of 54:31.06.
Senior Ethan NeJame Zeiset finished 15th with a time of 55:39.52.
“It’s a good cross-country course,” Salida Racing coach Peter Kelly said. “There’s a road around to the start of the climb. And then kind of a nice, steady, pretty tough climb to the top. And then the back of the course is variable terrain and beautiful. There’s a little creek that comes down on the other side. It’s a really nice course.”
Results from the Chalk Creek Stampede will determine start placings and categories for upcoming competition in Snowmass Sept. 26, Kelly said. Following that, racers head to Eagle Oct. 9 for another regional meet before state finals in Durango on Oct. 23-24.
Full results of the race can be found at https://my.raceresult.com/180394/.