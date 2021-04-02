The Salida High School boys soccer team scored a 2-0 shutout victory over James Irwin Tuesday to stay unbeaten on the year.
The Spartans improved to 2-0 in the 3A Tri Peaks League with the win and 2-0-1 overall.
“We’ll take it,” said head coach Ben Oswald. “It wasn’t quite what we were expecting, but we had two solid goals.”
Salida scored its first goal about 11 minutes into the contest.
Riggs Gorby passed the ball deep inside James Irwin’s territory to Kaiden Veatch. Then, with a defender closing in on him, Veatch fired a shot from about 15 yards out, beating the goalkeeper to give Salida the early lead.
Salida’s second goal came in the seventh minute of the second half. On a free kick, Evan Wright played the ball into James Irwin’s zone. Gorby was in the right spot, got the ball and capitalized on the opportunity by kicking it in the back of the net.
Besides those two goals, however, both defenses limited their opponents chances.
For Salida, Caden Pitts played in his first game of the season and helped shut down numerous James Irwin attempts.
“That was absolutely fantastic,” Oswald said about having Pitts back.
Max Ferguson, meanwhile, played center back and earned Man of the Match honors for his performance.
“That was one of his top games,” Oswald said. “He controlled the game back there and saved our bacon a few times. He also made some exciting attacking moves.”
Wright also made some big plays defensively as Salida played with three backs for the first time this year.
Goalie Quinn Phillips, meanwhile, stopped everything that got by the defense. One clutch play Phillips made was on a corner kick late in the game. The pass appeared to be heading right for a Jaguar’s head, but Phillips leaped up and snagged the ball just before it could get headed.
Jake Kunst, who lives in Alma, also made his first appearance in purple this year. “That really helped,” Oswald said. “He’s a senior with a lot of experience and was pretty active today.”
Unfortunately, Salida was without Arlo Folet who suffered a season-ending injury in the game against Colorado Springs Christian.
The coach said the team struggled at times with their mid-field play.
“We seemed to be a bit hurried on the ball when we didn’t need to be,” Oswald said. “We have enough youth on the team that it comes out at times, which isn’t a knock on the younger players; I’m happy they’re up for the challenge.”