The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Florence Huskies on the road Friday, 64-33.
Salida started off with a 3-pointer by senior Aiden Hadley, and after a few minutes Salida made two more , leading at 7-0.
Florence entered the game around halfway into the first quarter with a 3-pointer, but did not score again until the end of the quarter, which put the put the Spartans up 23-5.
Coach Adam Christensen said the team aims to get 17 to 18 points per quarter, so this was a comfortable lead.
The Spartans scored a couple minutes into the second quarter, with Hadley and senior Chase Diesslin both making 3-pointers.
The Huskies, while putting up a few baskets themselves, couldn’t come close to catching Salida with the half ending 45-14.
Senior Tristan Jackson made a two-handed dunk 30 seconds into the third quarter, which senior Nate Yeakley followed with another dunk shortly after, and Diesslin made another 3.
By 3:55 into the third, Salida led by 37 points. Both teams scored in the following minutes but the Spartans kept their ground, with Hadley scoring in the final seconds, 62-25.
In the fourth quarter the Spartans only scored once, while the Huskies made several, finishing with a 3 pointer 15 seconds to time, losing to the Spartans 64-33.
“It was really nice after three weeks off to be back on the floor,” Christensen said. He was most impressed by the team’s energy and intensity levels. The team practiced and stayed in shape over break, and he said it showed.
Sophomore Dylan Grant did well in the second half of the match, and sophomore Kason Westphal who had a knee sprain the last 4-5 weeks was able to play for 9 minutes and did well, Christensen said.
Diesslin made 21 points, Hadley had 11 and Jackson 10.
Defensively the team has been trying to run some more pressure, Christensen said, which they need to work on more this week.
The win puts the Spartans at 5-1, and 2-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks league.
The team faces the Rye Thunderbolts at home 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a league game. Rye is 6-1 this season, and 4-1 in the Tri-Peaks.
Rye hasn’t been a part of their league for the last few years, Christensen said, so they don’t know as much about them as they might other opponents.
“They’re a good team but we feel we should go in there and beat them,” he said, adding the team is excited to be back at home.