Salidan to compete in 2023 Dragon Boat Team USA

Focusing on what she wanted to accomplish got landlocked Salidan Martha Shoup chosen for the 2023 Dragon Boat Team USA that will compete in Pattaya, Thailand, this summer.
“That statement – What I Focus On, I Will Accomplish – is posted above my desk in my office.” Shoup said. “It has turned out to be a guiding mantra. I use it in all areas of my life to stay focused, weed out unproductive mental chatter and avoid other distractions.”
Being selected as one of 24 female and 24 male paddlers, from athletes nationwide, is an honor and is unlikely for a woman living in the mountains of Colorado. She’s also the lone Coloradan on the team. Other teammates live in Vermont, Florida, California, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon and New Jersey.
She was introduced to the sport as recently as 2017 while visiting her mother in Florida, but as Shoup says, “you’re never too old to learn.” She was drawn to the paddling sport and the dragon boats that resemble indigenous longboats, and in 2018 she joined a team in Denver and paddled on Sloan’s Lake.
“Dragon boating goes back about 2,500 years in China. Historically the longboats have been used by indigenous people for transportation, and the drum communicated a cadence to synchronize the paddlers,” Shoup said.
“Also, around the summer solstice a Chinese festival is held to honor the mythical dragon. There are different stories about the origin of the festival, but dragon boat racing has long been a part of the entertainment at these celebrations.”
Shoup will be 65 years old at race time for the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships Aug. 7-13 in Pattaya, Thailand. She and her teammates will be competing in the Senior C Division (ages 60 and older). Divisions range from 16 years old to Senior C.
The boats are relatively narrow with a flat bottom, and for competition an intricate, colorful dragon head and tail are attached. Dragon boats are paddled similar to a canoe. Teams include paddlers, a drummer in the bow and a steerer in the stern. Paddlers sit in pairs on bench seats in either a 10-person small boat or a 20-person standard boat.
Wooden boats could weigh up to 2 tons. Today’s standard competition boats made of fiberglass or carbon fiber can weigh as little as 550 pounds. Shoup will be competing in a standard boat in race lengths of 200, 500, 1,000 and 2,000 meters.
The world championship races are held every odd year. The race was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. However, in the 2019 event Team USA swept the 12 races in the Senior C Division, earning 11 gold medals and one bronze.
“Despite the pressure, this year we plan to carry on the Team USA legacy,” Shoup said.
In 1991 the International Dragon Boat Federation was established to regulate the sport and promote international competition. Like an Olympic event, one team can be selected in each division from the 72 federation member nations and territories. An application for Olympic status is currently under consideration.
Originally from Virginia, Shoup has lived in Colorado since 1987 –first in Colorado Springs, then Crestone and moving to Salida in 2009. She continues her work with her private practice, Healing Oasis, helping clients with mental health and substance abuse concerns. She also teaches at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center pool.
Dragon boat competition is an amateur event, and athletes are responsible for their travel, lodging, race fees and other expenses. Prior to the main event in Thailand, Team USA will compete in two training races, one in Florida in April and the other in Canada in June.
“I’m excited about competing and I’d like to share my story, promote the idea ‘What You Focus On, You Will Accomplish’ and challenge ageism/ableism stereotypes,” Shoup said.
She is available as a volunteer speaker for groups/organizations that might be interested.
Those interested can help defray some of the costs (estimated at $12,322) and continue to challenge gender and age barriers. She is accepting any financial gifts through Venmo@marsdragonboat or mailed to Martha Shoup, P.O. Box 1366, Salida, CO 81201.