Salidan to compete in 2023 Dragon Boat Team USA

Salidan Martha Shoup wears medals won in the 2022 Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

 Courtesy photos

Focusing on what she wanted to accomplish got landlocked Salidan Martha Shoup chosen for the 2023 Dragon Boat Team USA that will compete in Pattaya, Thailand, this summer.

“That statement – What I Focus On, I Will Accomplish – is posted above my desk in my office.” Shoup said. “It has turned out to be a guiding mantra. I use it in all areas of my life to stay focused, weed out unproductive mental chatter and avoid other distractions.”