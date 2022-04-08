Lady Spartan soccer softens Mean Moose

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team defeated Alamosa 5-0 Tuesday in Salida.
Sophomore Juliana Anch scored the Lady Spartans’ first goal in the 17th minute. Nina Haas, a sophomore, followed it up with a goal in the 24th minute, and Anch scored again to give Salida a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
“We really were able to dribble through their team,” coach Todd Bright said.
Both Anch and Haas were able to move through the Lady Mean Moose defense to score.
In the second half, sophomore Eva Capozza scored twice to put the game away.
Bright said, “She’s a strong player.”
It was a strong win for Salida. The Lady Spartans controlled the ball well and had many opportunities to score. Bright said, “Our middle really controlled everything.”
With the win, Salida is back above .500 with a 2-1 record. Senior Toby Lawson said, “I think it went really well; we played as a team.”
“We pretty much dominated everything,” said Bright. “They responded well after Friday.”
Sophomore Hayden Bevington won player of the game for Salida. Bevington recently started playing forward for the Lady Spartans. Bright said she adapted well and has done a good job setting up opportunities for the team.
The biggest concern for the team right now is staying healthy. Bright said some players have been dealing with soreness recently. Lawson said the team wants to improve their passing and speed of play as well.
Salida’s next match is today at home against Pueblo South. The Lady Colts are 0-5 this season. The varsity game starts at 11 a.m.