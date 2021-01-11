CHSAA releases Season B modifications

The Colorado High School Activities Association recently released its sports modifications and COVID-19 rules for the upcoming seasons.
In season B, which can begin practicing Monday, Spartans will compete in boys and girls basketball, wrestling, girls’ swimming and spirit while several Spartan athletes typically ski for Lake County as well.
All of the seasons have been shortened and will feature other changes to ensure the sports can comply with current national, state and local health guidelines.
On the wrestling mat, individual tournaments won’t be allowed during the regular season. Wrestling teams will be limited to 20 duals. Tris and quads will be allowed with a maximum of four teams in attendance.
The wrestling regional tournaments will still use 16-man brackets, but the first seven weight classes will compete the first day and then next seven weights will wrestle the second day.
Only the top-two finishers, opposed to the top-four, will advance to the state championships this year as well. State will feature eight-man brackets with a full consolation using a one-day format.
Swimming will also have less state qualifiers and a limited schedule. The teams will be able to compete in a maximum of seven meets during the regular season, but will only be allowed to race within their own league.
For state, there will be 20 qualifiers per event for the timed finals and qualifications will be decided by the fastest times. Schools will be allowed a maximum of four entries per event. Athletes will arrive at an established time prior to their event and the pool will be cleared at the conclusion of each event at state due to participant limits indoors.
All meets must also adhere to local limitations around the number of participants indoors.
On the basketball court, masks must be worn during play this year. Teams will play a 14-game regular season, 12 games for sub-varsity, followed by a 24-team state bracket for Class 3A and smaller. A minimum of seven games must be played to qualify for state, pending COVID-19 wavers.
League champions will automatically qualify for state while the CHSAA Seeding Index will determine at-large qualifiers.
The state basketball tournament won’t have consolations either.
In skiing, changes have been made to the state championship qualification system.
Spirit, meanwhile, is also requiring masks at all times except for the couple of minutes they perform at state.
Teams are also encouraged to work in pods or stunt groups to eliminate as much crossover as possible and continue to maintain social distancing during sideline cheer.
The competitive performance structure and number of teams permitted to enter the state competition will not change, but things like warm ups and pictures may be changed due to the venue.
Season C will include typical fall sports like football, volleyball and boys’ soccer.
Season D will feature sports that normally play in the spring, including baseball, girls’ golf, girls’ tennis, girls’ soccer and track and field.