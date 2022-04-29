Four errors by the Spartans and eight runs by Rye in the bottom of the fifth closed the book for the Salida High School baseball team Wednesday, as they lost to the Thunderbolts 13-3 due to the mercy rule.
“It went really well until the bottom of the fifth,” coach Babes Marchase said. “Rye was a really good team. We thought we had them there for a while.”
The Thunderbolts opened the game by scoring two runs in the first and three in the second, before the Spartans responded at the top of the third with three of their own.
The fourth inning was scoreless, ending 5-3.
Senior Braden Martellaro pitched the whole game for the Spartans. Marchase said he “did a good job for us; we just didn’t back him up.”
“We just made too many errors and need to work on that,” Marchase said. “I’m really proud of the kids and how hard they’ve been working. They are a good team. They just need to get that into their heads.”
The non-league, on-the-road loss puts Salida at 4-8 for the season and 0-3 in the 3A/2A Tri-Peaks League.
The Spartans were scheduled to face the Ellicott Thunderhawks at home Thursday, but the game was canceled and will be rescheduled later.