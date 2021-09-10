Eugene Smith bought an Ordinary bicycle from Mike Rust in 1990, and the bike has given him a lot of years of fun and attention. But now the Odessa retiree is thinking about selling it and would prefer it comes back “home” to Salida.
“I’ve had a lot of offers here in Texas,” Smith said, “but I just feel it belongs in Salida if someone is interested in it.”
Eugene and his wife, Anita, visited Salida since the mid-1970s and ’80s and started seeing the Ordinary bikes around town. Ordinaries, or penny-farthings, are the circa-1890 bicycles with big front wheels and small back wheels that were the “ordinary” bike for that time.
Mike Rust and Don McClung began making the bikes at their business, Colorado Cyclery, in about the mid-1980s. The front wheel was usually about 49 inches across and the back wheel was much smaller.
“We asked where the bikes came from and learned about Mike and Don,” Smith said. “We stopped by the shop several times on visits to Salida, but it wasn’t until 1990 that we decided to buy one. Mike didn’t have one made but he offered to sell me his bike, which had quite a history. It was painted green and he had ridden it in Ireland for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. He also rode it in Ride the Rockies.”
Smith was a bit apprehensive about taking his first ride on the bike, but Rust showed him how to get on, told him to ride around a bit and then come back and he’d tell him how to get off.
“I rode around Riverside Park a bit, came back and got off,” Smith said. “We had a lot of laughs and no crashes and then we loaded it up and took it to our campsite along Silver Creek below O’Haver Lake, where I learned to ride on the dirt road.”
After buying the bike, the Smiths always stopped off to visit Rust and McClung at Colorado Cyclery when they were in Salida.
“They were great guys to visit,” Smith said. “They were very nice and polite and we met a lot of great people in the Salida area.”
Visits to Salida stopped for awhile after Smith’s wife, Anita, had a stroke. For awhile she couldn’t remember anything, but it was a memory of Salida that started her way to recovery. She was looking out the window one day at their trailer and said, “Is that what we’re taking?” He asked, “Taking where?” and she said, “to Colorado.”
They made a trip to Salida and one by one memories began coming back. She has since recovered well and is now leading a stroke support group in the Odessa/Midland, Texas, area.
“When we were in Salida last summer I was told about the film “The Rider and the Wolf” and saw it, and the bike in that movie is the one Mike sold me,” Smith said. “When I started thinking about selling it, I knew I wanted it to go back to where it came from. “
Anyone who is interested can reach Smith at 432-332-9717.