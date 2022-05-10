The Salida High School track and field team earned multiple state qualifications and league honors at two competitions during the weekend: at Dutch Clark Stadium Friday in Pueblo and the Tri-Peaks League meet Saturday in La Junta.
In Pueblo, Salida had four top 10 finishes. Junior Quinn Smith took third in the girls’ 800-meter with a time of 2 minutes, 25.71 seconds. She is currently ranked 19th in the state, one spot shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
The girls’ 4x400 relay team finished in second place with a time of 4:19.86. Their time improved their rank to 12th in the state, giving them a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
Seniors Hollister Beddingfield and Elijah Wilcox both improved their state qualifying times Friday. Beddingfield placed fourth in the boys’ 800 and moved into the top five in the state in that event. Wilcox placed fifth in the boys’ 3,200. His time of 9:35.81 is the best time posted by a 3A runner in that event this year.
Senior Kuper Banghart also ran the 3,200 in Pueblo and finished in 10:01.27, which is currently good enough to qualify for state.
“We had some good runs,” said coach Randy Kapushion. “It was a very competitive meet.” No team awards were given out in Pueblo.
In La Junta, the Spartans earned multiple all-league honors. Both the boys’ 4x800 and Smith’s run in the girls’ 400 earned all-league team awards. The girls’ 4x800 relay team earned an honorable mention after finishing second.
The Salida girls finished seventh overall, and the boys finished sixth of 12 teams competing at the league tournament. Banning Lewis Academy won the league meet.
Kapushion said weather conditions were difficult on the runners; the temperature reached a high of 97 degrees Saturday.