The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Salida Parks and Rec are teaming up for another year of Stream Explorers to connect kids to the river in their backyard.
This four-day program is free and open to middle school youth who are in fifth through eighth grades.
Participants will discover the secret lives of creatures that live in the river, perform aquatic behavior experiments, gain experience with fly casting and learn to tie their own flies.
Students who complete all four sessions will receive a Trout Unlimited youth membership.
The dates are Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The last session is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sessions will take place at the Scout Hut on Sackett Avenue in Salida, and on the last Friday fishing will take place at the Mount Ouray State Wildlife Area.
The program is free, but registration is required by Sept. 24.
Class 1: Intro to Stream Conservation. Investigate aquatic invertebrates through experiments in the classroom and surveying in the Arkansas River.
Class 2: Research fish including their anatomy, stressors and habitat.
Class 3: Fly tying, intro to fly rods and casting activities.
Class 4: Fishing.
Learn more about classes, events, races and the aquatic center at the Parks and Recreation website, salidarec.com, or check out Facebook or Instagram @salidaparksandrec.
Sara Law is recreation supervisor for the Salida Department of Parks and Recreation.