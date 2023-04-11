“Heartbreaking” was how coach Josh Bechtel described the Salida High School girls’ tennis team’s 3-4 loss to The Colorado Springs School Monday on the road.
“Our final three matches came down to final sets,” Bechtel said. “It just didn’t go our way. We really felt the pressure tonight, and we let that pressure get the best of us.”
Senior Daisha Thompson, the No. 1 singles player, lost 1-6, 2-6.
“Daisha played a very good freshman player,” Bechtel said. “She got away from her normal ground stroke style, and her young opponent was very persistent.”
The No. 2 singles player, senior Megan Rhude, lost in three sets, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7.
“Megan started slow but really rallied back in the second set. She showed great mental toughness to force a third set, but a couple of balls just didn’t go our way,” Bechtel said.
Sophomore Caroline Wooddell, at No. 3 singles, won 6-4, 6-2.
“She is getting more and more comfortable as a singles player,” Bechtel said of Wooddell. “She is getting much better, developing her own style and not letting many balls get past her.”
Seniors Lane Baker and Skyler Margos, the No. 1 doubles team, won 6-4, 6-1.
“They played really well today,” Bechtel said. “They closed fast in the first set and didn’t let up in the second. Some of our teams got conservative in their later sets today and started playing not to lose, but Skyler and Lane, they played to win.”
At No. 2 doubles, senior Krystina Delao and junior Kate Young won 6-3, 6-3.
“They are continually improving day after day,” Bechtel said of Delao and Young. “They volley really well; in fact, they are doing everything really well together.”
Freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari, No. 3 doubles team, lost 6-1, 4-6, 3-6.
“They started super strong and lost a close second set,” Bechtel said. “They started getting frustrated, and as it came down to the wire, we had some bad double faults, which only frustrated them more. We need to work on our mental game.”
Bechtel said the No. 4 doubles team, senior Sarah Chick and sophomore Ruby Mossman, who lost 6-4, 4-6, 5-7, also need to work on their mental game and playing under pressure.
“All of their sets were super close,” Bechtel said. “Again, there were a couple of double faults, which really turned the pressure on. That’s something we need to work on in practice this week, recreating those pressure situations. They played really good together though.”
The team will next play Colorado Springs Christian School at 3 p.m. Thursday at home.