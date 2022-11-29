Salidan Morgan Elliott crossed the line first Friday in the second annual Christmas Mountain Run.
A total of 119 runners competed in the 5-mile race, and 62 ran in the 1-mile race.
“It’s fun to have some shoulders to bump against,” Elliott said.
Jack Setser of Alamosa, who finished the race second, said he was trying to stay with Elliott but lost him near the end. “The Salida running community is really good, so I like coming here (to race),” he said.
Elliot had a time of 26 minutes, 40 seconds and Setser came in 22 seconds behind at 27:02.
Both Elliott and Setser were running the race for their first time. Salidan Elijah Wilcox finished third at 27:54.
“I love a hometown race; it’s a fun vibe,” said Devon Yanko of Howard, who placed ninth overall and first in the women’s division with a time of 30:48. She said she usually runs ultras. “For this race, you have to run hard.”
Imogen Ainsworth of Durango placed second for the women in 31:45, and Kathleen Stewart of Denver was third at 31:48.
Erin Chmelik, running with her mom, Nancy, said before the race, “I’m excited to start the day off with a 5-mile run and eat leftovers after.” Nancy said she was looking forward to the scenery and seeing where they would run.
The 5-mile course was a loop that began and ended on Sackett Avenue in front of the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
The runners headed west on Sackett, continuing on to the Salida River Trail, crossing CR 175 and continuing west to Frantz Lake, around the lake and then up to Crestone Avenue before heading east to complete the loop.
The 1-mile race went up and down Sackett, turning around at the baseball fields at Marvin Park.
The 1-mile run option is new this year, organizer Kristy Falcon said, which allowed for a more widespread range of participants. “It was great to see kids out there,” she said.
Falcon said her favorite part was seeing so many members of the community and out-of-town people having a fun thing to do in the morning.
Falcon started the event last year because it was another fun thing to add in the morning, she said, and noted that there weren’t many races on the day after Thanksgiving, and furthermore not that many 5-mile races.
A portion of proceeds goes to the Chaffee County Community Foundation, which last year was about $500, Falcon said.