Salida High School track and field senior Elijah Wilcox is ranked first in the state in the boys’ 1,600-meter race after competing at the Thunder Storm Invitational Saturday in Pueblo.
After finishing third at the meet with a time of 4 minutes, 33.43 seconds, Wilcox passed many other competitors to rank first at the 3A level. His time was a personal best and nearly 20 seconds faster than his race the week before.
After a strong performance at the meet, Wilcox and many other Salida racers are in a prime position to qualify for the state tournament. A competitor must be in the top 18 in their classification to be eligible.
Senior Kuper Banghart, freshman Zeke Wilcox and junior Izayah Baxter are currently in position to qualify in the 3,200 meter. All three racers placed in the top 10 in that event at Pueblo. Elijah Wilcox did not compete in 3,200 Saturday but also is in position to qualify after winning the event at the Salida meet.
Senior Hollister Beddingfield won the 800 with a time of 2:02.46. Elijah Wilcox and Banghart finished fourth and sixth respectively. Beddingfield currently has the seventh best time in the state in the 800 and is in position to qualify for the state tournament.
Sophomore Kali Banghart made history on Saturday by becoming the first girl in Salida High School history to compete in the pole vault. “Coach Josh Oberleas began coaching the event this past week, and several boys and girls will begin competing regularly in the coming weeks,” said head coach Randy Kapushion. “It’s been a couple decades since pole vault was a part of Salida track and field.” Banghart failed to clear the starting height and did not place in the event.
Quinn Smith, a junior, currently has state qualifying times in the girls’ 400 and 800. She finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:26.22 Saturday.
The girls’ 4x400 relay team is currently ranked 18th in the state after placing third with a time of 4:39.67. Kapushion said, “They’re getting primed to move up.”
On the boys’ side, the 4x800 relay team is likely to qualify for state. Kapushion said the 4x100 and 4x200 relay, consisting of sophomores Brady Potts, Connor McConathy, Caiven Lake and freshman Wyatt Farney, has a chance to make the top 18 if they can continue improving.
The next competition for Salida track and field will be Thursday in Alamosa.