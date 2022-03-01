The Salida High School boys’ basketball team finished second at the district tournament Friday and Saturday in Florence.
After defeating Buena Vista on Wednesday, the Spartans played Banning Lewis Academy Friday night in semifinals. The team started strong, limiting the Stallions to 5 points in the first quarter. In the second, Banning Lewis bounced back to take a small lead at one point, before the Spartans scored to head into halftime up 24-23.
The second half made the difference maker for the Spartans, who outscored the Stallions 13-9 in the third and built up a 12-point lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Stallions continued to fight, draining several 3-pointers to keep the game close while the Spartans struggled at the free-throw line.
With just under 30 seconds left in the fourth, the Stallions got the ball down 3 points, but Salida’s defense kept them from scoring, and the Spartans advanced to their first district finals in more than a decade, beating Banning Lewis Academy 52-47.
“We played a pretty good game,” said coach Adam Christensen. “We played really good defense – our full court press stifled them; we just gave up a few open 3-pointers.”
In the finals Saturday against St. Mary’s, the No. 2-ranked team in the state, Salida quickly ran into problems. Christensen said, “It got away from us right from the tip.”
He said the team’s goal against the Pirates was to not give up open 3-pointers or fast-break points. The Pirates’ first basket of the game came on a fast break and their second was a 3-pointer. Christensen said it psychologically hurt the Spartans.
By the end of the first quarter Salida trailed 34-10 and was never able to recover from the deficit, losing 87-48.
The Salida offense struggled early. “Their full-court press flustered us,” Christensen said. “They were a lot more aggressive defensively than we were offensively; it wasn’t a good game.”
The Pirates were led by senior Sam Howery, who scored 37 points and shot 73 percent from the field.
Salida sophomore Caiven Lake was tasked with covering the Pirates star for a portion of the game. “With Caiven’s speed, he had the best chance of putting pressure on him,” Christensen said. “He’s a really athletic and fast kid; he did a really good job defensively for us.”
Junior Tristan Jackson scored 19 points against the Stallions and 15 against the Pirates. Christensen said Jackson played well all weekend. He said, “Some of the rebounds he got to stop their possessions were huge.”
Chase Diesslin, a junior, scored 14 against the Pirates. “He did a really good job for us all weekend,” Christensen said.
Following their second-place finish in districts, the Spartans earned a place in the state tournament as the 12th seed with a 17-5 record. They will play 21st-seeded Alamosa in their next match-up at 7:30 p.m. Friday in La Jara. In their previous meeting this season, Salida lost 52-44 on the road.
Christensen said he expects the team to win this time around believes Salida is the better team. “We think we match up well against them,” he said. He encouraged people to come watch the game, saying, “It’d be nice to hear some cheers.”