The Salida boys basketball team, girls swimming team and wrestling team will all compete in the state championships this week.
Teams from Cotopaxi, Buena Vista and Lake County will also be gunning for titles.
The Salida boys basketball team scored the No. 18 seed after going 10-3 this season. The Spartans will play at No. 15 Gunnison (10-4) at 6 p.m. today in the first round.
The Spartans have been road warriors so far this season, winning all seven of the games they’ve played away from Salida.
The Salida girls basketball just missed out on a playoff spot. The Lady Spartans finished 7-6 overall and No. 30 in the ratings percentage index. Buena Vista’s girls also missed the playoffs.
The Demon boys, however, received the No. 20 seed after going 8-3. They’ll start the tournament at No. 13 Coal Ridge (11-3) today.
Three other boys’ teams from the 3A Tri Peaks also qualified for the playoffs. St. Mary’s is the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Manitou Springs got the No. 4 seed and Colorado Springs Christian received the No. 14 seed.
Cotopaxi’s Lady Pirates basketball team qualified for state after finishing 12-2 during the regular season. Cotopaxi scored the No. 12 seed and will host No. 21 Evangelical Christian in the first round at 6 p.m. today.
Cotopaxi’s boys didn’t advance.
In Class 2A, the Lake County Panthers boys basketball team (9-3) secured the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 Atlas Prep in the first round.
The Lady Panthers missed the cut.
On the wrestling mat, Drew Johnson will represent the Spartans at the Class 3A state championships Friday in Pueblo. Johnson (20-1) will start the tournament against Jefferson’s Alberto Zelaya (18-5) in the quarterfinals. The winner will then wrestle either Bennett’s Mac Copeland (23-0) or Moffat County’s Blake Hill (14-7).
Buena Vista will also be sending a large contingent of wrestlers to state, including Caleb Camp at 106 pounds, Chris Hutchings (113), Isaac Hutchings (120), Jackson Helmke (126), David Arellano (132), Chris DeLuca (152), Haden Camp (170), Seth Moss (182) and Abram Durbin (285). The Demons were regional wrestling champions.
Platte Canyon will be represented by Andrew Hannigan at 113 pounds in the 2A wrestling championships.
In the pool, several Lady Spartans also finished the regular season with times among the top-20 in the state, qualifying them for the championships Saturday in Thornton.
Coach Wendy Gorie said they’ll be taking eight swimmers to state, including Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Allyna Bright, Abby Nagel, Jaesa Carslon. Rebecca Russell, Ember Hill and Emma Diesslin.