The Salida High School Spartan hoopsters lost 41-38 to the Gunnison Cowboys, as the young team struggled to find their rhythm Tuesday in Gunnison.
“We came out pretty flat,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We only had 14 points in the first half, and we can do better than that. We expect to score 60 a game, and we can. We didn’t play up to our potential. Our defense played well.”
Salida put up 7 points in both the first and second quarters, against Gunnison’s 11 and 6, with the Cowboys leading 17-14 at half.
Gunnison took off in the third quarter, scoring 16, while Salida put up 11. The Spartans outscored the Cowboys 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch up.
“We just didn’t perform with the points per possession or shooting percentages I knew we can,” Christensen said. “We only shot 32 percent, going 16 for 50 in the field and 4 for 10 from the free throw.”
Junior Tristan Jackson led the team with 10 points, while senior Damon Redfeather and junior Chase Diesslin each scored 8 points.
Salida will join the Buena Vista Invitational Dec. 10-11, taking the court at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 against Grand Valley, then facing Pagosa Springs at 10 a.m. Dec. 11.
Christensen said they don’t know much about Grand Valley, in Parachute, but the team played Pagosa Springs during the summer and he doesn’t think they’ll see any surprises from Pagosa.