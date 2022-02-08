The Salida High School boys’ basketball team won a back-and-forth battle with The Vanguard School, 65-52, Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Salida jumped out to an early lead after scoring 26 points in the first quarter, but the Coursers came back to make it a 1-point game at halftime.
“We played a really good first quarter,” said coach Adam Christensen. “We got a little frazzled when they took their press off.” He said the difficult second quarter was an opportunity for the players to learn from their mistakes.
Salida outscored the Coursers 16-5 in the third quarter and had a 20-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The lead gave the team an opportunity to get their younger players experience in the closing minutes of the game.
“I was happy with the majority of the game,” said Christensen.
Junior Tristan Jackson led Salida with 22 points and 18 rebounds. “He had a really good game,” Christensen said.
Senior Braden Collins had 9 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Five of his 9 points came in the second quarter when Salida was struggling to score after the Coursers adjusted their defense. Christensen said his play in that quarter and his numerous rebounds helped with Salida’s success.
Other notable scorers were juniors Nate Yeakley with 12 points and Aiden Hadley with 10.
The win marked the Spartans’ fourth straight victory. They are now 11-4 overall and 7-2 in league play.