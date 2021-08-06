Volunteers are needed this weekend and Aug. 28-29 to work on a short connector on the Stage & Rail Trail, a proposed route from Salida to Leadville following the historic stagecoach road and railroad corridors.
Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and Aug. 28-29 at the parking area for the AHRA Hayden Reservoir site off U.S. 24 about 10 miles south of Leadville.
The Stage & Rail Trail route parallels the Arkansas River and traverses 70 miles of stunning landscapes in Central Colorado, a press release stated.
Volunteers will work on a short connector trail under the U.S. 24 bridge, an essential element in safely connecting trails on the east side of the highway to west side public lands. It also provides access to the non-highway route of the Pike National Trail and to eventual designation of the Salida to Leadville regional Stage & Rail Trail 13-mile section from Hayden Reservoir to Leadville.
Required gear includes a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and closed-toe shoes. Hard hat and high visibility vests (like hunter’s orange) will be provided for those who don’t have them.
Recommended gear includes lunch, snacks, water, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, work gloves and rain jacket.
Anyone who would like to help should email Alan Robinson at robinsonalanh@gmail.com.